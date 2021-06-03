Governor Mike Parson’s office releases names of 36 individuals granted pardons

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Monday, May 31, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 36 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

John Stroupe Leslie Threadgill Shannon Jones- Weatherly Jessica Ramsey Denise Gibbs-Powers Terry Spry James Bullock Rayma Cave Marsha Burns-Schenewerk Kenneth Baker Daniel Smith William Webb Willard Gill Thomas Ammon Gary Lovan Robert Warren Randall Wilson Brian Johnson Queton Williams Danny Swofford David Lehr Kokher Carter John Casto Brian Bennett Luther Robinson Shaun Woodard Samuel Simmons Brenda Martin Charles Weston Brenda Houston-Pelfrey Edward Delmastre Christine Hoester Richard Long Dale Underwood William Schmidt Alice Jackson-Tolefree

