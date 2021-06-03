Governor Mike Parson’s office releases names of 36 individuals granted pardons

State News June 3, 2021June 3, 2021 KTTN News
Governor Mike Parson
On Monday, May 31, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 36 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. 

Pardons:

  1. John Stroupe

  2. Leslie Threadgill

  3. Shannon Jones- Weatherly

  4. Jessica Ramsey

  5. Denise Gibbs-Powers

  6. Terry Spry

  7. James Bullock

  8. Rayma Cave

  9. Marsha Burns-Schenewerk

  10. Kenneth Baker

  11. Daniel Smith

  12. William Webb

  13. Willard Gill

  14. Thomas Ammon

  15. Gary Lovan

  16. Robert Warren

  17. Randall Wilson

  18. Brian Johnson

  19. Queton Williams

  20. Danny Swofford

  21. David Lehr

  22. Kokher Carter

  23. John Casto

  24. Brian Bennett

  25. Luther Robinson

  26. Shaun Woodard

  27. Samuel Simmons

  28. Brenda Martin

  29. Charles Weston

  30. Brenda Houston-Pelfrey

  31. Edward Delmastre

  32. Christine Hoester

  33. Richard Long

  34. Dale Underwood

  35. William Schmidt

  36. Alice Jackson-Tolefree

 

Tags

