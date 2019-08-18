Trenton woman injured in Livingston County crash

A Trenton resident was hurt late Saturday night when a sport side-by-side vehicle overturned in southern Livingston County.

Twenty-five-year-old Monica Proctor was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries. Proctor was a passenger on the vehicle operated by 24-year-old Vincent Mathews of Hale who was not reported hurt.

The crash happened approximately 12 miles south of Chillicothe on Livingston County Road 312 when the eastbound side-by-side vehicle went out of control on the mud-covered road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

The damage was listed as minor and neither occupant was wearing safety equipment.