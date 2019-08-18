MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 19, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 19 through August 25.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, Aug. 19 – 23

U.S. Route 59 – Bridge maintenance at the I-29 overpass, Aug. 19 – 23. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the city limits of Rock Port to Route M, Aug. 19 – 23

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Aug. 19 – 23

Route 111 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Rock Port to I-29, Aug. 19 – 23

Route F – Pothole patching from Route B to the Iowa state line, Aug. 19 – 23

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and I-229 – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-229 southbound through August

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound and westbound (Exit 4B) through August

Route FF – Drainage work, Aug. 23

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signal bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route E – Pothole patching, Aug. 19 – 21

U.S. Route 24 – Milling from the city limits of Keytesville to the Randolph County line, Aug. 19 – 23

Route ZZ – Pothole patching, Aug. 22 – 23

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

Route PP – Pothole patching from I-35 to Moore Road, Aug. 19

Route H – Sealing on the I-35 overpass bridge, Aug. 20

I-35 – Sealing from mile marker 48 (near Route 121) to mile marker 40 (near Route 116), Aug. 21 – 22

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River and the Overflow bridges, Aug. 19 – 20. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding.

Grundy County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to NE 100th Street, Aug. 21, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 5th Street to NE 20th Street, Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route D, Aug. 19

Route F – Pothole patching from Route D to Route W, Aug. 19

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Aug. 19 – 24

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to I-35, Aug. 20 – 22

I-35 SB ramp to Route N, CLOSED, Aug. 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-35 NB ramp to Route N, CLOSED, Aug. 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AA – Pothole patching, Aug. 23

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Aug. 19 – 23

U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 59 to Route P near Fortescue and from the Missouri River to Route 111, Aug. 19 – 23

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound on the Locust Creek Bridge, Aug. 19 – 22

Route 11 – Bridge rehabilitation on the West Yellow Creek east of Brookfield, Aug. 19 – 23. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.4 miles east of Route M, Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 504th Road to 502nd Road, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route P north to Route P between Clyde and Conception Junction, Aug. 20, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 129 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route F, Aug. 20 – 23

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, through early September and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is completed in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Aug. 19 – 23.

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.