Trenton woman has fine converted to jail time

Mikayla White of Trenton appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court still owing money on a previous conviction of tampering with a motor vehicle.

During her appearance on Tuesday, she told the court she did not have the money to pay the amount owed. The amount owed was converted by the court to having her serve 42 days at the Grundy County Detention Center.

Last September, she was sentenced to 38 days in jail, ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs of $116.

