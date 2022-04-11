Third suspect arrested in connection with burglary, theft and property damage at business north of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A third person has been arrested following the law enforcement investigation of burglary, theft, and property damage incidents during February at a business north of Trenton.

Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine of Trenton was arrested on Sunday on three felony counts including 2nd-degree burglary, stealing over $750, and 1st-degree property damage. Bond was set at $15,000 cash.

Bonine is accused of acting in concert with two others to unlawfully enter a building belonging to Cash Flow Salvage Yard located at 39 Northeast 20th Street.

Also facing charges in connection with the February incidents are 48-year-old Oliver Vandevender of Trenton and 21-year-old Hunter David Krawitz of Spickard. Krawitz was arrested Thursday and Vandevender was arrested Wednesday.

All three are scheduled to appear Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

