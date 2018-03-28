Livingston County Library to showcase poster exhibit from Smithsonian

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will showcase a poster exhibit in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The posters will be displayed in the entry of the north library entrance by the ramp April 1st through April 30th.

The Journey Stories exhibit covers centuries of American history and includes information on Western expansion and Native American displacement, African American migration from the Deep South, and developments in transportation technology.

Journey Stories is based on the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibition of the same name.

