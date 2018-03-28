Jamesport Community Association to sponsor events at Spillman Event Center

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors two shows at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport next month.

The Farm Toy Show and the Classic Tractor Show will both be held April 14th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Those attending will be able to trade, buy, sell, and show during the Farm Toy Show.

Exhibitor set up will be April 13th from 10 o’clock to noon with table rental costing $15. There will be food and drinks available at the show. Admission to the event costs $2.00 with anyone 12-years-old and younger admitted for free.

All makes of tractors are welcome for the Classic Tractor Show and A short tractor cruise will start at 2 o’clock. Classes for the cruise include antique, garden, and hit and miss.

Contact Wayne Scott or visit the Jamesport, Missouri website or more information on the shows.

