Five arrested by Trenton and Grundy County authorities

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on April 6th of a Trenton man who allegedly broke in and stole items from a business in February. Two Spickard residents were also arrested on April 6th.

Forty-eight-year-old Oliver Eugene Vandevender has been charged with the felonies of second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, and first-degree property damage. His bond is $15,000 cash only with special conditions of being supervised by North Missouri Court Services if bond is posted and having no contact with the victim or victims.

Court documents accuse Vandevender of acting in concert with 43-year-old Kenneth Bonine of Trenton and 21-year-old Hunter Krawitz of Spickard to unlawfully enter a building at 39 Northeast 20th Street owned by Cash Flow Salvage Yard.

They are also accused of appropriating, without consent, welders, a chainsaw, Hot Wheels toys, a table saw, drills, a log splitter, a hydraulic kit, and various totes of collection of toys with a value of at least $750, which was property owned by Tony Brown doing business as Cash Flow Salvage Yard.

The court documents also say Vandevender, Bonine, and Krawitz damaged locks, chains, a printer, and glassware, which was the property of Brown doing business as Cash Flow Salvage Yard and had a value of at least $750. The damage was allegedly caused by cutting and forcing entry into two structures to gain entry. Probable cause statements say Vandevender, Bonine, and Krawitz cut down a wire across the driveway before forcefully breaking into the structures on the property.

The sheriff’s office reports Bonine and Krawitz had not been arrested as of the morning of April 7th.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amber Lawrence has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. She has also been charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license involving a first offense. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only with special conditions of being supervised by North Missouri Court Services if bond is posted and random urine analysis.

Court documents accuse Lawrence of possessing methamphetamine on April 6th and possessing a plastic straw with the intent to use it to ingest and otherwise introduce a controlled substance into the human body. She is also accused of operating a motor vehicle during a time when she did not have a valid operator’s license.

Twenty-eight-year-old Timothy Paul Persell Junior was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior drug offense. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only with special conditions of being supervised by North Missouri Court Services if a bond is posted and random urine analysis.

Court documents accuse Persell of possessing methamphetamine on April 6th and possessing smoking pipes with the intent to use them to inhale and otherwise introduce a controlled substance into the human body.

Court information indicates Persell has been convicted of two or more felony offenses relating to controlled substances. He was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in May 2020 of three counts of distribution of a controlled substance. He was also convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in February 2016 of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Vandevender, Lawrence, and Persell are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 12th.

