Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on April 24th on a technical probation violation.

Forty-two-year-old Lori Pennington’s alleged violation involved special conditions by being terminated from the Third Circuit Treatment Court.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 28th.

Pennington’s original charge was driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender.

Related