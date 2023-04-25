Crops in Missouri begin emerging from the soil

Farm News April 25, 2023April 25, 2023 KTTN News
Photo of Wheat, corn and soybeans
(Brownfield Network) – A few of Missouri’s crops are starting to break through the soil.

In the last week, USDA says 2% of Missouri’s soybean have emerged and 16% of the state’s soybeans are planted. That compares to 5% planted the previous week.

Corn planting nearly doubled in the last seven days, now shy of 60% complete. USDA says that’s well above average for this time of the year and 11% of Missouri’s corn is emerged.

Planting is well underway in the Bootheel of Missouri with rice at 63% planted and rice at 12% emerged.  Cotton planting is 1% complete, in line with the five-year average.

Winter wheat is progressing, with 12% of the crop headed, well above the average. Missouri’s winter wheat is rated 68% good to excellent.

