The Trenton Utility Committee will hear department reports and a director’s update next week.

The committee will meet at the Trenton City Hall on the evening of February 16th at 6 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be watched on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89307756549.

The agenda also includes a review of monthly financial reports.

