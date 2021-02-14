Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A benefit will be held next month for a man with prostate cancer. The Benefit for Bob Franklin will be held at Chumbley’s in Trenton the Saturday evening, March 20th.

There will be performances by Abbie Hullinger at 6:25, Point of No Return at 7 o’clock, Hired Gun at 8:30, Bridges Burnt at 10 o’clock, and Centerline at 11:30.

Shirts will be available for $20 and coozies for $5. There will also be an auction. Anyone wanting to donate items to the auction should contact Amy Davison at 660-748-5462 or [email protected]

More information on the March 20th event is available on the Cancer Benefit for Bob Franklin at Chumbley’s Facebook page. A GoFundMe account has also been set up, called Bob Rocks Cancer 2021.

