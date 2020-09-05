Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on COVID-19; finalizes plans for annual fish fry

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson provided an update on COVID-19 at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday, September 3rd. She spoke to the club via teleconference.

She reported there has been a spike in case numbers in the last week, but there is not any single event that can be attributed to the increase. Surrounding counties have also seen an increase in case numbers.

Gibson noted there have been a few hospitalizations in Grundy County due to the virus.

COVID-19 has affected individuals of all ages. She said individuals should stay home if they feel sick. They should consult a doctor if COVID-19 symptoms develop to determine if testing should be done.

During the business meeting, the Rotary Club made final plans for its annual fish fry the evening of September 12th to benefit the Rotary International project. The drive-through event will be at the FFA cook shack west of the Rock Barn in Trenton from 5 o’clock to 6:30.

Cars should enter from Oklahoma Avenue and will be directed to exit onto 12th Street after receiving their meals.

The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children.

