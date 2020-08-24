Trenton R-9 Superintendent reports several staff members under quarantine due to “close contact” with COVID-19 individual

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman says several staff members are under quarantine because they were said to have had “close contact” with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and was recently on the campus in Trenton.

Stegman did not reveal the gender of the positive case, nor where contacts were made and there’s no indication as to whether the person is an employee, student, or visitor.

In an email sent to Trenton R-9 staff, Stegman noted he believes there are 15 staff members across the district who are quarantined, and not all from one case. The superintendent said while staff were masked up, masks don’t change the quarantine; they just help protect each other.

Since Missouri has not identified teachers as essential employees, a 14-day quarantine is required for anyone identified as a close contact. If the status of teachers would move to essential, Stegman noted the quarantine rules would change.

In the email to R-9 staff, Stegman noted officials are searching for substitutes and may have to re-assign some of the staff to help cover the temporarily vacant positions.

The Trenton R-9 school district begins classes on Wednesday.

