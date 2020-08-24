Serve Trenton cancels events for 2020

After what’s described as prayerful consideration, the Serve Trenton team is going to use 2020 as a year to improve and expand this ministry for 2021. While Serve Trenton is canceled for 2020 and participants will not be meeting, Spokesman Kevin Harris says helping those in need in our community is never canceled.

Harris noted there’s a painting project available Saturday, August 29th beginning at 8 am. Doctor Harris said this family would be very grateful for any assistance. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Kevin Harris by Monday evening and the address will be provided. Supplies will be provided.

Serve Trenton has included volunteers working on home and yard improvement projects on one weekend in September.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares