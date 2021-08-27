Trenton R-9 School District updates tracing and quarantine guidelines for COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Updated COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine guidelines have been released for the Trenton R-9 School District.

The guidelines say a positive case will be isolated for 10 days from symptom onset. Close contact will be quarantined at home for 10 days from contact with the positive case.

Students who are six feet or closer to a positive case for a cumulative 15 minutes or more during the 48 hours before the positive case shows symptoms will be identified as a close contact. However, a student who was within three to six feet of a positive student is excluded from quarantine if both students wore masks correctly.

Students who are fully vaccinated and identified as close contacts will be allowed to attend school and participate in activities as long as they have no symptoms of COVID-19.

The Trenton R-9 School District does not quarantine students or establish the criteria for identifying close contacts. The district works with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Health and Senior Services, and Grundy County Health Department as outlined in board policy regarding communicable disease.

