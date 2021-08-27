Volunteers needed for Serve Mercer County projects

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Volunteers are still needed to work on projects during Serve Mercer County on Saturday.

Spokesperson Lori Kiehl says anyone wanting to volunteer can come to the Princeton United Methodist Church on August 28th at 8:30 in the morning.

Projects are set, and work will be done in teams. The event will focus on helping elderly residents and those with medical needs. Most supplies will be provided.

Volunteers will meet back at the church at noon for a free lunch. There will also be free donuts. Teams can finish projects as needed after lunch.

Serve Mercer County is still accepting monetary donations to help offset the cost of supplies for projects. Donations can be sent to the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance, Princeton First Baptist Church at Post Office Box 201 in Princeton, Missouri 64673.

More information about August 28th’s event can be obtained by calling the Princeton United Methodist Church at 660-748-4486 or on the Serve Mercer County website.

