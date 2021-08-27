Suspect arrested after police pursuit that began in Chillicothe ends in Linn County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Florida has been arrested following a two-county law enforcement pursuit that began in Chillicothe.

It was late Wednesday night on August 25, at 11:52 pm, when a police officer stopped a motorist for excessive speed in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. As the officer contacted the driver, the vehicle sped off, nearly striking the officer. A Chillicothe officer and Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle eastbound on Highway 36.

According to Police Sergeant Jeremy Stephens, the suspect vehicle was traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour. Due to minimal late-night traffic on Highway 36 and good weather conditions, deputies and the officer continued to pursue the vehicle into Linn County. The suspect vehicle’s tires were spiked by Brookfield Police as the pursuit reached Brookfield city limits.

The suspect vehicle continued driving eastbound. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in pursuing the suspect vehicle at that time. Stephens said all four tires on the suspect vehicle slowly deflated, causing the vehicle to slow, and eventually came to a stop on the side of the road as it was operating on its rims. When the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver placed his hands out the driver’s window and was taken into custody.

The driver, a 38-year-old male from Sarasota, Florida, was arrested for excessive speed, felony driving while revoked, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and driving while intoxicated. The suspect was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of charges.

Police noted there were no injuries to officers or motorists nor property damage.

