Actions taken during the closed session of the Trenton R-9 School Board include the hiring of Michelle Hixson of Trenton as the districts’ financial secretary, hired as para-professionals were Carly Carlton, Kaylynn George, and Jane Cooksey.

Extra Duty assignments include Emma Novak and Amber Sprague as the Rissler School Yearbook Sponsors and Chris Parks as an assistant middle school football coach.

