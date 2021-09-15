News from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two defendants were placed on probation when they pleaded guilty to separate charges on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Taylor Scott Groves pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated from July 18. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Judge Steve Hudson placed Groves on two years supervised probation. He’s to pay a recoupment fee of $240, make a $100 donation to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and pay the court costs.

South Dakota resident, Austin Troy Grout of Brookings, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of April 24. Judge Hudson suspended the sentence and placed Grout on two years of supervised probation. Grout, in court Tuesday, paid a recoupment fee of $98.00, made a $100 donation to the law enforcement fund, and paid court costs.

A resident of California, Missouri, Barbara Lois Strout, waived a preliminary hearing on felony counts involving alleged drug possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from June 14, 2020. These cases were bound over to the October 14 docket of Division One in Grundy County Circuit Court.

