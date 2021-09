Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Commission plans to hold an executive session next week to discuss employees and/or personnel.

The executive session is scheduled to be at the courthouse in Chillicothe on September 21, 2021, at 10 am.

Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas also plans to attend a Green Hills Regional Planning Commission meeting in Trenton on September 23rd at 9:30 in the morning.

