Trenton police issue citation after crash on Mable Street

Trenton police report a resident was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained when the vehicle he was driving struck a parked vehicle on Mabel Street.

Police listed injuries as minor for 62-year-old William Edward Kelsey of Trenton.

Kelsey was northbound when he reportedly reached for a cell phone, and his Silverado vehicle hit the Trailblazer that police said was partially parked on Mable and in a private drive. That owner was listed as Donna Selby of Trenton. The impact caused the latter vehicle to move and strike a mailbox.

Vehicle damage for both was listed as extensive in the Saturday night accident.

Police issued a municipal court citation to Kelsey, accusing him of careless driving by striking a parked vehicle.

