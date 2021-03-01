Grundy County Health Department: No new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department announces no new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend.

The total since testing began remains at 1,056 and includes 815 confirmed cases, and the rest are listed as probable. The health department reports the number of active cases stands at three.

Missouri is now showing new antigen-positive results, probable cases, on its data dashboard. Antigen positive results account for 40 percent of the new cases in the past seven days. Probable cases are still Excluded from the total number of cases.

The Grundy County Health Department administered 100 primary doses at a clinic held on Friday and will have another 100 doses available this week. Citizens may call the Grundy County Health Department at 359-4196 to make an appointment for this week or to be contacted when the state begins accepting those eligible in tier three as of March 15th. Tier three includes educators and staff in K-12 settings and infrastructure workers.

South Harrison High School in Bethany will be the location this week for a regional mass vaccination clinic. It is scheduled for Saturday, March 6th, from 8:30 to 5, to administer the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

