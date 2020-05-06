Trenton Police Department to host “Cops-N-Bobbers” in June

The Trenton Police Department will hold its free Cops and Kids fishing event in June. Cops ’n’ Bobbers will be held at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus on June 6, 2020, from 9 o’clock to noon.

Children younger than 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Youth 16 and older must have a Missouri fishing permit. Participants will be eligible for prizes. The National Wild Turkey Federation will provide lunch for participants.

The Missouri Department of Conservation, Barton Farm Campus, and National Wild Turkey Federation co-sponsor the June 6th event.

Businesses, organizations, or individuals wishing to provide prizes or money to purchase prizes for Cops ’n’ Bobbers are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department. Contact Police Chief Rex Ross for more information at 660-359-2121 or at rross@trentonmo.com.

