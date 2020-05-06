Livingston County sheriff reports two arrests for alleged DWI

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports two arrests involving alleged driving while intoxicated.

A deputy reported a vehicle traveling south on Route B in the Wheeling area Friday came into the deputy’s lane and nearly struck the patrol vehicle. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 36, and further investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Devin Ryan Thomas Volker of Chillicothe. Volker was processed and released on a summons.

A deputy stopped a semi-trailer truck on Highway 36 near the Caldwell County line on Wednesday for a traffic violation. Further investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Anas Alkarmi of Chicago, Illinois for alleged driving while intoxicated under drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic offense. Cox notes the semi was from Chicago, and the company dispatched another driver to take custody of the property.

