Trenton Police Department arrest two on felony charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents Thursday on felony charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Ayrik Armand Redden has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute—methamphetamine as well as possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute—marijuana. Bond is $30,000 cash only.

Thirty-year-old Krystal Leanna Martin has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and hindering the prosecution of a felony. Bond is $17,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Martin of distributing methamphetamine to Daniel Harding. She is also accused of attempting to prevent apprehension of William Hines by means of deception by repeatedly stating Hines was not in the restroom, even after being told she was hindering prosecution if he was inside the restroom.

Redden and Martin are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 26th.