Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments to convene at City Hall

Local News August 6, 2018August 6, 2018 KTTN News
Planning and zoning

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission holds a public hearing tonight regarding a request for a conditional use permit, and the Board of Adjustments holds a hearing concerning a variance request.

The conditional use permit would allow an existing business to be converted to a single family dwelling at 1242 Tinsman Avenue. The request is from Todd Grooms in care of Tim and Laura Bland.

The Board of Adjustments will convene regarding a variance request that would allow a Carport at 1706 Pleasant Plain. The variance is sought by Jolene King in care of Larry and Martha Thrun who are seeking a 13-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 25-feet.

Both public hearings are scheduled tonight at 7 o’clock at Trenton City Hall.

