Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments to convene at City Hall

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission holds a public hearing tonight regarding a request for a conditional use permit, and the Board of Adjustments holds a hearing concerning a variance request.

The conditional use permit would allow an existing business to be converted to a single family dwelling at 1242 Tinsman Avenue. The request is from Todd Grooms in care of Tim and Laura Bland.

The Board of Adjustments will convene regarding a variance request that would allow a Carport at 1706 Pleasant Plain. The variance is sought by Jolene King in care of Larry and Martha Thrun who are seeking a 13-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 25-feet.

Both public hearings are scheduled tonight at 7 o’clock at Trenton City Hall.

