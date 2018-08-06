THS Foundation Trust to hold window decorating competition for Alumni Weekend

With Trenton High School Alumni Weekend coming up at the end of this month, the Foundation Trust for THS is reminding everyone of the first ever window decorating contest to commemorate Alumni Weekend. The Foundation agreed last September to sponsor such a contest as a result of the interest that has occurred in the past two years with special window promotions.

Graduating classes and school organizations, both past and present are invited to participate with cash prizes awarded to the first and second places. Participants must secure their own windows and displays must be in place by Friday evening, August 31st for judging. Displays may be established even earlier in the week if the respective business will allow.

The effort is being sponsored by the Foundation with hopes of encouraging activity in Trenton business windows throughout town and also recognizing the importance of the THS Alumni Association, now one of the oldest and most successful associations in the United States.

No specific criteria is suggested for window displays and they may feature memorabilia from the respective classes or special events that have occurred at Trenton High School. School organizations, past and present are also encouraged to participate in showcasing the many outstanding organizations offered today and yesterday at THS. And as a reminder, the contest is not limited to the classes observing special reunions this year but any class or organization.

