Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments approve resident requests

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments approved requests on August 1st.

The request approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission was for a minor subdivision on the property at 1214 East 24th Street. The request approved by the Board of Adjustments was from Scott Newkirk for an eight-foot variance on the required 15-foot side yard setback next to the street on the property at 2112 Pleasant Plain.

Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports all members present voted in favor of the requests. Donnie Vandevender and Derrick Gott, who are members of both groups, were absent.

The Drapers and Newkirk were present at the public hearings. Maberry notes no one shared any concerns about the matters.