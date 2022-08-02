Clinton County Health Department to offer back-to-school immunnizations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Clinton County Health Department will sponsor back-to-school immunizations at the Cameron High School parking lot on August 18th.

The event for current middle school and high school students will be from 5 to 7 pm. Vaccinations to be available are Tdap, Meningococcal, and HPV vaccines.

Participants are asked to bring insurance cards and shot records. Insurance is not required.

Questions about the back-to-school immunizations on August 18th should be directed to the Clinton County Health Department at 816-539-2144.