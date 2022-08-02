Ryan Griffin to headline Leadership Northwest Music Jam

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Rising Country Music artist, Ryan Griffin, will be making a stop in Trenton, MO on his Slow Down Sunrise Tour to headline this year’s Leadership Northwest Music Jam presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center. The event will return for the second year and will be hosted again at Black Silo Winery on Saturday, August 27. Ticket proceeds benefit Leadership Northwest Missouri and are on sale now! Local Trenton native, Charlie Bacon, will be the special guest opening the show.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite for $25. Ticket prices will increase to $30 at the door on the day of the show. Tickets and more show information are available on the Facebook pages for Leadership Northwest Missouri, Black Silo Winery, and Ryan Griffin.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Smoked Iguana Barbecue & Sauce Co. and 50 Grams Foods will be available for dinner options again this year.

Currently, Leadership Northwest Music Jam has 31 sponsors from the Northwest Region, which increased from 21 sponsors for last year’s fundraiser. “We couldn’t do this event without the generosity and support from the local businesses in our area,” says Shane Lynch, head of the Leadership Northwest Music Jam committee. Lynch continues, “We can’t thank our community enough for trusting us to have this event and for coming out to support such a great organization. Last year’s event was a great success, so we can’t wait to see how this one goes. Come out and join us on August 27th!”

Regarding the talent, Lynch said “the committee voted unanimously with the idea of having Ryan Griffin headline the event. He is a true talent with an amazing voice and his live shows are energetic and fun. Charlie Bacon was a perfect fit for the show with his passion and love for Country music. He didn’t hesitate to join the lineup when he was asked about performing at the fundraiser.”

About Ryan Griffin

Already a hitmaker with a #1 song under his belt, Ryan Griffin is poised for a Country breakout with his Billboard Top 20 all-genre viral smash “Salt, Lime, & Tequila.” Griffin released his first EP Slow Down Summer with Red Street Records just two short months ago and just announced his Slow Down Sunrise Tour on July 29. Griffin is the flagship artist for the new Country Music label, which is owned by Jay DeMarcus, a member of the Country award-winning group, Rascal Flatts.