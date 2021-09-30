Trenton Municipal Utilities to begin flushing of water system on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will begin flushing the distribution system beginning Monday, October 4, 2021, and continuing for October and November.

Crews will begin flushing the area west of the Railroad tracks and will continue flushing various areas inside the city limit during these next two months. This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short period to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

For any questions contact the Water Treatment Plant at 660-359-3211.

Related