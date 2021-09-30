Livingston County Preservation Society compiling new book on Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Preservation Society is in the process of collecting unique and interesting pictures of Livingston County for a new pictorial history book through the Arcadia Publishing Company. The society has completed the application phase with the company.

Livingston County Preservation Society will need to scan original pictures (postcards, photographs, slides, and such) to get appropriate quality and sizes suitable for publication. If you have something you would like to share, please email them at [email protected] or stop by the Livingston County Library and ask for Kirsten.

Pictures may be loaned or donated; donated materials would be retained by the Livingston County Library. They hope to have all pictures selected for the book by the end of November.

