Missouri Department of Conservation to offer two hunter education classes in north Missouri in October

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer two in-person hunter education skills classes in northwest Missouri in October. Classes will be offered on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Lathrop High School and Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Hamilton High School. Both classes are from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Unless exempt, a hunter education certificate is required to purchase a firearm hunting permit in Missouri. These free skills classes will enable students to complete the requirements for the certificate.

The classes offered at Lathrop and Hamilton are for students age 11 and older. The certification course can be completed online by hunters age 16 and older for a paid fee to an online provider. But for hunters age 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, they must take the free skills class in person. They will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class prior to the skills session. That can be done by filling out the chapter review questions in the student manual, or youths ages 11 to 15 can complete the knowledge portion online for a fee paid to the provider. Printed student manuals are available at MDC’s Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph or at the Chillicothe office. They can be ordered online for free at this link.

Besides teaching safety skills, the hunter education course also teaches basic hunting skills to help newcomers to the sport get started and be successful. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at these classes. Registration is required.

To register for the class at Lathrop, visit this link. For registration for the class at Hamilton, visit this link.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri, or to learn if you are exempt, visit this link.

