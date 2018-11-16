Trenton Ministerial Alliance offers financial assistance to both residents and non-residents

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance has a Transient/Benevolence Ministry available for individuals visiting the community.

Steve Merrin with the Ministerial Alliance says one of the alliance’s major components is service, which involves reaching out and helping those in need. He explains money is set aside within the alliance’s budget for the ministry and is one way to provide service.

The Ministerial Alliance cooperates with the Trenton Police Department to provide limited services to transients traveling through the community by use of a voucher system.

Merrin says when travelers are in the community and their car breaks down, they run out of gas, or need some money, a church pastor often gets called. He notes the pastor then can direct the travelers to the police department, who does a background check. If everything checks out during the background check, the travelers are given a voucher for a one-night stay at a hotel, sometimes food from the Hy-Vee Deli, and often gasoline from the Trenton BP across from Sonic.

Merrin notes the Transient/Benevolence Ministry is not meant for local residents.

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance uses the Good Samaritan Fund as an outreach ministry to assist Grundy County residents with utility payments.

Steve Merrin with the Ministerial Alliance explains the alliance provides households with assistance on their electricity, water, and heat. He says assistance is only available to those who have received a shut-off notice, and household assistance cannot exceed $500 per year. Merrin says families should not depend on the fund continuing to pay their utilities.

Anyone seeking assistance must apply in person by contacting Ron Ratliff or a pastor involved with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance, who can put that person in contact with Ratliff who then speaks with the person seeking assistance.

Merrin says the money for the Good Samaritan Fund comes from donations and fundraisers. As the funds come in, they go out to help households in need. He notes assistance payments come in the form of checks made out to utility companies only.

No checks are made in the name of the person applying for assistance.

The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will restart worship services at Eastview Manor Care Center of Trenton next week.

Steve Merrin says a pastor from the alliance will preach the word of God to residents at the care center next Tuesday, November 20th afternoon at 2:30. The services will continue every Tuesday afternoon at that time until December 18th and they are to return in January.

Merrin says usually singing is involved at the worship services at Eastview Manor Care Center because residents enjoy it. He notes some churches hold services individually at other care centers and nursing homes in the area.