Troy and Rikki Franklin make court appearance in Sullivan County

A preliminary hearing was held in the Associate Division of Sullivan County Circuit Court Thursday for a Kirksville woman charged with felony hindering the prosecution of a felony in September.

Online court information shows 35-year-old Rikki Franklin’s case was bound over to Division One and is to appear for arraignment December 5th.

The Highway Patrol arrested Rikki Franklin and 35-year-old Troy Franklin of Milan September 6th. Past reports indicated Troy Franklin eluded law enforcement officers in an effort to arrest him north of Green Castle July 24th when he reportedly abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area northeast of Sullivan County.

Franklin has been charged with felony second degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, two counts stealing a motor vehicle, first degree property damage, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree assault or attempt, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest by fleeing in Adair County Circuit Court.

Troy Franklin also faces misdemeanor charges of stealing, second degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and fourth-degree assault and is scheduled for arraignment on those charges December 3rd.

Franklin previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting or interfering with an arrest and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail concurrently on the counts and given credit for time served.

A payment review hearing for Franklin on those two counts is scheduled for November 21st.