Trenton Church of the Nazarene pastor Steve Bramblett has been recognized by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for his service to highway patrol Troop H.

Pastor Bramblett is one of the original members of the patrol’s chaplain program which began in 2001. Troop H covers a 15 county area in north central and northwest Missouri.

Bramblett says he’ll be moving to serve a church at Salem in southern Missouri.