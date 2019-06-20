Chillicothe City Council agenda includes real estate and street projects

The agenda for a meeting of the Chillicothe City Council Monday night, June 24, 2019, includes an engineering addendum for street projects, an engineering contract involving a Litton Road project, and a real estate contract between the city and the Chillicothe Development Corporation involving six-point-six acres at the industrial park.

The agenda also includes accepting a bid for new golf course equipment and a closed session regarding legal, real estate, and personnel matters.

The Chillicothe City Council meeting is Monday night at 6:30 at Chillicothe City Hall. The meeting will be preceded by a council workshop at 5:30 regarding the purchase of golf course equipment, city finances, and friends of the park.