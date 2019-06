Chillicothe firefighters used equipment to gain access to a person in a car which was on its roof in the median of Highway 36.

A hydraulic spreader was used to rove the passenger door to gain access and remove the individual, who was the only person in the car. The patient was transferred on a backboard to an ambulance.

The location was the east edge of Chillicothe during the noon hour on Wednesday and no other details were available.