North Harrison FFA Livestock Show set for Friday, July 21, 2019

The North Harrison FFA Livestock Show will be held at the Community Youth Building of Eagleville on Friday, July 21, 2019

Sheep and goat registration along with weigh-in will take place from 7 to 8 o’clock on Friday morning with the Sheep Show starting at 9 o’clock, ewes will be followed by market lambs.

The Goat Show will begin at 11 o’clock or following the Sheep Show with does and then market category. Cattle should be in place by 10 o’clock for registration and weigh in with the show beginning at 1 o’clock or following the goats with heifers, and steers.

Hogs should be in place by 4 o’clock for registration and weigh in with the show starting at 5 o’clock or following the completion of weigh in with gilts first and then market.

Livestock will be released after their respective show and the Pee Wee and Showmanship classes will follow the completion of each show.

Osage Grass and Livestock will sponsor showmanship banners to be awarded in the Junior Division for participants 13 years old and younger and the Senior Division for those 14 and older.

Exhibitors are responsible for cleaning their area prior to departing the North Harrison FFA Livestock Show and contestants should remember that Missouri State Fair rules apply. No rams, bucks, bulls, or boars will be allowed.

Contact North Harrison R-3 Agriculture Education Instructor Brandon Craig for more information about Friday’s livestock show at 660-425-0793 or craigb@nhr3.net.