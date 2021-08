Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School will hold an open house for incoming fifth-graders only later this month. Students should bring their locker number and combination on August 17 from 3:30 to 6:30.

Fifth graders can find their locker number and combination on the student details tab in the Student 360 app or parent portal.

Student information will be available inside lockers on August 17.

An open house for sixth through eighth-graders will be at Trenton Middle School on August 19 from 5 o’clock to 6:30.

