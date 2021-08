Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

There were 30 horticulture entries in the senior division at the North Central Missouri Fair this year.

Twyla Johnson of Spickard had the most entries with nine, with four of those receiving blue ribbons. Janice Belvel of Trenton received four blue ribbons as well.

Horticulture senior division participants receiving one blue ribbon were Cam Johnston of Trenton, Betty Rumbley of Trenton, Lana Snider of Trenton, and Angela Snider of Shawnee, Kansas.

