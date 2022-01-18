Trenton Middle School releases list of students achieving Honor Roll

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School has released the names of those making the honor roll.

All students receiving all 3’s with a minimum of two 4’s in core content classes will earn Distinguished Scholar recognition.

All students receiving 2.5’s or higher in all classes will earn Honor Roll recognition.

Citizenship Honor Roll recognizes students who demonstrate responsibility, help others, positive attitude, show kindness to peers and adults, and are honest and dependable.

The complete list of honor roll students is available by clicking this link.

