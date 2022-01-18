Main Street Trenton Director accepts new position with Grundy Electric Cooperative

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton President Jackie Soptic has announced that Main Street Trenton Director Megan Taul has taken a new position with Grundy Electric Cooperative in Trenton.

According to Mrs. Soptic, Mrs. Taul will continue to work part-time for Main Street Trenton during the transition to the hiring of a new director. The four committees of Main Street Trenton: organization, economic vitality, design, and promotion will continue to function by the board of directors.

“We thank Megan for all of her hard work and her assistance during the transition. We look forward to finding the right person to help us continue all of the success we have enjoyed in the downtown area the last several years,” Mrs. Soptic said.

Related