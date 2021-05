Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Trenton Middle School awards will be presented next week.

Fifth graders will receive awards in the gym on May 21st at 8:15 in the morning, eighth-graders at 8:45, seventh-graders at 9:15, and sixth graders at 9:45.

Families and friends are welcome to attend. Visitors should check into the Trenton Middle School office.

