Bright Futures Trenton has set the date for its Grundy County Back to School Event.

Students from Grundy County can participate in the event on August 12th from noon to 7 o’clock. Locations have not yet been announced.

Items to be available that day will include school supplies, backpacks, new shoes, haircuts, hygiene items, and gym shoes.

Future updates are to be posted on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.

