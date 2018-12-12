Trenton Middle School announces Geography Bee winners

Trenton Middle School has announced the top three in the final round of its inaugural National Geographic Bee.

Sixth-grader Brady Tobias finished first winning the bee, sixth grader Sofia Currie placed second, and seventh grader Hugo Stutzman placed third.

Librarian E’Lisha Gass says Tobias will take an online qualifying test for the Missouri State Geographic Bee. The top 100 scores will be eligible to compete at the state level March 29th.

The winners of state Geographic Bees will compete at the national competition in Washington, D. C. in May.