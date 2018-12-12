Eleven waive preliminary hearings in the Associate Division of Grundy County court

Eleven defendants on Tuesday waived preliminary hearings on multiple counts in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each saw their cases bound over for arraignment Thursday in Division One and another defendant had his cases certified to the Division One circuit court docket.

Jeffrey Chad Corbin is charged with driving while revoked and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony November 17th.

Lois Crouse of Trenton faces two counts from November 23rd: possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacy Todd Davis of Trenton is charged with second-degree arson for a September 11th house fire just outside of Trenton.

Kimberly Kay Jacobs of Trenton has three felony counts: delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail May 7th as well as separate counts of making alleged terrorist threats towards others on November 12th and 13th.

Christopher Eudean Parsons of rural Trenton is charged with domestic assault in the first-degree on October 30th.

Stephanie Erica Ricketson of Trenton has a drug possession charge from November 10th.

Tracie Leigh Todd of Trenton has a charge of unlawful use or exhibit of a weapon on December 9th.

Carrie Lea Smiley of Leisure Lake has two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on December 9th.

Patrick Lynn Stephens of Galt faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance on November 15th and unlawful use of a weapon while possessing drugs November 8th.

Michael Lee King of Jamesport is charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child on September 29th.

Treigh Michael Ferhring of Cameron is charged with assault in the third degree on a special victim and with assault in the second degree – both November 15th.

Four misdemeanor counts facing Terry Michael Delauder Junior of Galt were certified to the higher court for disposition. They are driving while revoked or suspended, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, display or possess license plates belonging to another, and no proof of vehicle insurance.

Two felony cases against Delauder were continued to December 20th in the Associate Division: delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest or detention by fleeing both on November 15th.

A hearing was held for Justin Brian Hamilton of rural Trenton who admitted to probation violations. The court revoked probation and ordered Hamilton to serve ten days in jail with credit given for serving seven. He’s to pay $90.00 as a board bill when serving the final three days of the sentence. Original charges on Hamilton from 2016 were two counts of driving while revoked or suspended.