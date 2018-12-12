Chillicothe police officer Caleb Clements named “City of Chillicothe Employee of the Year”

Chillicothe Police Officer Caleb Clements was selected as the City of Chillicothe Employee of the Year. He was recommended by Police Chief Jon Maples.

Clements is a seven-year veteran in law enforcement and has served four years in Chillicothe. He is a field training officer and has trained multiple officers.

Maples says Clements helps officers acclimate to the Chillicothe Police Department. Clements continues to be in the top three in statistics kept by the Chillicothe Police Department, including stops, arrests, calls for service, and incident reports. He looks for other criminal violations, warrants, and suspicious and drug activity when conducting traffic stops. He also fills in for other officers if they need time off. Maples says Clements was a major asset in Maples’s transition as police chief.

Maples calls Clements “a leader” and a “role model” in the Chillicothe Police Department and a “true public servant”.