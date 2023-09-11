Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic issues proclamation for “Water and Wastewater Professionals Week”

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mayor Jackie Soptic has issued a local proclamation declaring September 10-16, 2023, to be Water and Wastewater Professionals Week in Trenton, with the specific aim of recognizing the water professionals in the city for their unwavering service and commitment to delivering a safe water supply to Trenton’s homes and businesses.

During a photo opportunity, the following individuals were present:

Mayor Jackie Soptic

Ron Urton, TMU representative

Rosetta Marsh, TMU representative

Kenny Ricketts, TMU representative

Jeff Bowden, TMU representative

Bob Hutchinson, TMU representative

Steve Reid, TMU representative

John Simpson, TMU representative

Dustin Gott, TMU representative

The proclamation notes the following key points:

Water is an invaluable economic, environmental, and recreational resource.

Safe drinking water is essential for the life, health, and safety of citizens.

Abundant water supplies are a draw for industry, investment, and job creation.

Proper wastewater treatment and transport contribute to healthy communities and improve water quality in local streams, rivers, and lakes.

Water and wastewater professionals are crucial for the upkeep and operation of vital infrastructure, services, and facilities.

During extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, and ice storms, these professionals are relied upon to maintain services.

The proclamation further emphasizes that the roles of water and wastewater professionals in Missouri are varied, including certified operators, maintenance personnel, laboratory staff, wastewater collection crews, biosolids workers, industrial waste pretreatment personnel, engineers, administrative staff, and others.

Mayor Jackie Soptic officially proclaimed September 10-16, 2023, to be Water and Wastewater Professionals Week in Trenton. This special week provides a unique opportunity for the community and its water professionals to come together and acknowledge the crucial role these individuals play in daily life.

The proclamation aims to raise public awareness about the importance of clean, safe water and the dedicated people behind its provision.

You can read the actual proclamation for Water and Wastewater Professionals Week in PDF format.

